Robin Uthappa Urges LSG to Target Arshdeep Singh in IPL Mega Auction

Robin Uthappa, a former Indian cricketer, has urged the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to aggressively pursue pacer Arshdeep Singh at the upcoming IPL mega auction. Arshdeep, a left-arm pacer released by Punjab Kings, was crucial in India's recent T20 WC victory, emerging as a joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Uthappa, speaking on Star Sports, suggested LSG should use their Right-to-Match card on Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis while targeting Arshdeep. He believes the young pacer would excel at Ekana Stadium, known for its bounce and movement, and dismissed the prospect of acquiring young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for LSG, citing unsuitability.

With the IPL mega auction scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, a total of 574 players are up for grabs, including 366 Indian players and 208 international ones. Teams will leverage Right-to-Match cards to enhance their squads, and Uthappa's insights add a layer to the strategic decisions awaiting franchise managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)