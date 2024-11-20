Left Menu

Robin Uthappa Urges LSG to Target Arshdeep Singh in IPL Mega Auction

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa advises Lucknow Super Giants to pursue Arshdeep Singh in the IPL mega auction, emphasizing the young pacer's potential at Ekana Stadium. Uthappa also discusses potential leadership changes at LSG and shares thoughts on other player acquisitions in the lead-up to the high-stakes event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:19 IST
Arshdeep Singh. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Robin Uthappa, a former Indian cricketer, has urged the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to aggressively pursue pacer Arshdeep Singh at the upcoming IPL mega auction. Arshdeep, a left-arm pacer released by Punjab Kings, was crucial in India's recent T20 WC victory, emerging as a joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Uthappa, speaking on Star Sports, suggested LSG should use their Right-to-Match card on Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis while targeting Arshdeep. He believes the young pacer would excel at Ekana Stadium, known for its bounce and movement, and dismissed the prospect of acquiring young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for LSG, citing unsuitability.

With the IPL mega auction scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, a total of 574 players are up for grabs, including 366 Indian players and 208 international ones. Teams will leverage Right-to-Match cards to enhance their squads, and Uthappa's insights add a layer to the strategic decisions awaiting franchise managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

