Dion Nash Joins NZC Board: A Fusion of Cricket and Business Acumen

Former Blackcaps all-rounder and national selector Dion Nash has been appointed to the New Zealand Cricket board. He takes over from Martin Snedden, who leaves a legacy of contributions to NZC. Nash brings valuable cricket and business expertise to his new role, promising further evolution of the organization.

Updated: 20-11-2024 14:38 IST
Dion Nash Joins NZC Board: A Fusion of Cricket and Business Acumen
Dion Nash (Photo: New Zealand Cricket) . Image Credit: ANI
Dion Nash, the former Blackcaps all-rounder and national selector, is the newest addition to the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board. Nash replaces Martin Snedden, whose multifaceted contributions spanned roles as a player, chief executive, board member, and International Cricket Council director.

Announcing Nash's inclusion, NZC released a statement saying, "Businessman and former New Zealand Test player Dion Nash has been elected to the Board of New Zealand Cricket." Board Chair Diana Pukepatu-Lyndon welcomed Nash, underscoring the personnel change as a significant juncture for NZC. "Martin Snedden's involvement since the eighties has been pivotal. His expertise in cricket, law, and management has transformed NZC into a modern organization," she added.

Nash's career saw him participating in 32 Tests and 81 ODIs, including a leadership role in the absence of regular captain Stephen Fleming in early 1999. Post-retirement, Nash took on the selector's role in 2005 before founding his skin and haircare business, Triumph & Disaster, in 2011.

