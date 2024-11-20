T Dilip's Winning Fielding Formula: Fun, Competition, and Precision Practices
India's fielding coach T Dilip emphasizes the importance of fielding competitions during training to set a positive tone. This approach is part of the team's preparation for the upcoming Test series against Australia. Dilip focuses on drills that enhance positioning and precision, contributing to the players' readiness.
- Country:
- Australia
India's fielding coach, T Dilip, believes in starting training sessions with competitive fielding contests, setting a positive tone among players. As the Indian cricket team gears up for a crucial five-Test series against Australia, Dilip's strategy aims to maximize preparation and enhance readiness.
Dilip, who continues in his role under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, stated that his extensive experience has helped him devise effective training processes. In a detailed session, players were divided into groups to practice crucial skills such as precise ball retrieval and strategic field positioning.
The innovative drills, which focus on cooperation and precision, have impressed Dilip, and the players' response has been enthusiastic. Despite having to curtail overzealous efforts occasionally, Dilip expressed satisfaction with the team's energy and preparedness leading into the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Faces Injury Setback Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Hussey Rallies Behind Sharma and Kohli Amidst Criticism Before Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India's Bold Strategy Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Aussies Roll Out Red Carpet for Team India: Anticipation Builds for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Wicketkeepers in Focus: Pant & Carey to Influence Border-Gavaskar Trophy