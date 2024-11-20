Left Menu

T Dilip's Winning Fielding Formula: Fun, Competition, and Precision Practices

India's fielding coach T Dilip emphasizes the importance of fielding competitions during training to set a positive tone. This approach is part of the team's preparation for the upcoming Test series against Australia. Dilip focuses on drills that enhance positioning and precision, contributing to the players' readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:48 IST
India's fielding coach, T Dilip, believes in starting training sessions with competitive fielding contests, setting a positive tone among players. As the Indian cricket team gears up for a crucial five-Test series against Australia, Dilip's strategy aims to maximize preparation and enhance readiness.

Dilip, who continues in his role under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, stated that his extensive experience has helped him devise effective training processes. In a detailed session, players were divided into groups to practice crucial skills such as precise ball retrieval and strategic field positioning.

The innovative drills, which focus on cooperation and precision, have impressed Dilip, and the players' response has been enthusiastic. Despite having to curtail overzealous efforts occasionally, Dilip expressed satisfaction with the team's energy and preparedness leading into the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

