Hardik Pandya Reclaims No.1 Spot in ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings

Hardik Pandya returns to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for all-rounders after leading India to a series win against South Africa. Rising stars Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson also gained significantly, marking a milestone in India's T20 cricket landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:53 IST
Hardik Pandya (M). (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for all-rounders, following his stellar performances in the recent T20I series against South Africa. Pandya's exceptional skills with both bat and ball saw him surpass England's Liam Livingstone and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee in the rankings.

Pandya's unbeaten 39 runs in the second game and a crucial spell of 1/8 from three overs during the fourth match were instrumental in India's 3-1 series victory. This marks the second time Pandya has achieved the No.1 ranking, having first reached the summit after this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Tilak Varma, awarded Player of the Series, rose an impressive 69 places in the batting charts, now ranking third behind Travis Head. Meanwhile, his teammate Sanju Samson climbed 17 spots to 22nd position. Other notable ranking shifts include Kusal Mendis, Shai Hope, and Marcus Stoinis, alongside bowlers like Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, and Arshdeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

