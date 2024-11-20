Rising Star Nitish Kumar Reddy: India’s Secret Weapon for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has identified rising talent Nitish Kumar Reddy as a crucial player for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. As the series opener in Perth draws near, the excitement surrounding this clash of Test cricket titans is palpable.

While well-known stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and captain Rohit Sharma are expected to play pivotal roles, Morkel highlighted Nitish's name as a potential game-changer during a press conference in Perth. He described Nitish as a player to keep an eye on throughout the series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy made waves during the 2024 Indian Premier League with his performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 303 runs and claiming three wickets, showcasing his impressive power-hitting abilities. Despite having only 23 first-class matches under his belt, his inclusion is seen as a move to develop him as a critical seam bowling option for India.

Morkel praised Nitish's all-round capabilities, emphasizing his role in maintaining stability during the early stages of the match. He also noted Nitish's potential to complement India's pace attack under Jasprit Bumrah's leadership. Despite a modest first-class average, Nitish's bowling record suggests untapped potential, although his recent performances in unofficial Tests have been inconsistent.

While Nitish's red-ball record may not fully reflect his capabilities, his inclusion indicates a strategic move to harness his raw talent in one of cricket's most challenging series.

(With inputs from agencies.)