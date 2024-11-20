Left Menu

Rising Star Nitish Kumar Reddy: India’s Secret Weapon for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has spotlighted young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy as a key player to watch in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Despite a modest red-ball record, Nitish's power-hitting potential and versatile skills make him a surprising inclusion in the Test squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:18 IST
Rising Star Nitish Kumar Reddy: India’s Secret Weapon for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Morne Morkel (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has identified rising talent Nitish Kumar Reddy as a crucial player for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. As the series opener in Perth draws near, the excitement surrounding this clash of Test cricket titans is palpable.

While well-known stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and captain Rohit Sharma are expected to play pivotal roles, Morkel highlighted Nitish's name as a potential game-changer during a press conference in Perth. He described Nitish as a player to keep an eye on throughout the series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy made waves during the 2024 Indian Premier League with his performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 303 runs and claiming three wickets, showcasing his impressive power-hitting abilities. Despite having only 23 first-class matches under his belt, his inclusion is seen as a move to develop him as a critical seam bowling option for India.

Morkel praised Nitish's all-round capabilities, emphasizing his role in maintaining stability during the early stages of the match. He also noted Nitish's potential to complement India's pace attack under Jasprit Bumrah's leadership. Despite a modest first-class average, Nitish's bowling record suggests untapped potential, although his recent performances in unofficial Tests have been inconsistent.

While Nitish's red-ball record may not fully reflect his capabilities, his inclusion indicates a strategic move to harness his raw talent in one of cricket's most challenging series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024