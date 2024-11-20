Lionel Messi Leads Argentina to Kerala: A Footballing Spectacle Awaits in 2025

In a groundbreaking revelation, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced that the Argentina national football team, captained by iconic player Lionel Messi, will visit Kerala for an international match in 2025. The announcement came after discussions held in Spain as part of the state's endeavors to boost the sports economy and foster enthusiasm for football.

Kerala intends to host the world-renowned Argentine team in a match under strict government supervision, financially supported by the state's business community. Minister Abdurahiman highlighted that this initiative aligns with Kerala's significant investments in sports development, following the success of the region's inaugural sports conclave, which attracted private investments exceeding Rs 5,000 crores.

The match, marking Messi's return to India after 14 years, represents more than just a game. It symbolizes Kerala's commitment to advancing the sporting landscape. Messi's stellar career, recently accentuated by his eighth Ballon d'Or win, further underscores the immense significance of this upcoming event for both the local and global football community.

(With inputs from agencies.)