Clash of Titans: Border-Gavaskar Trophy Begins with Kohli and Bumrah at the Helm

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts November 22 in Perth, as India, under new captain Jasprit Bumrah, prepares to face Australia. While Rohit Sharma's absence is notable, Virat Kohli's influence remains significant. India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, praises Kohli's work ethic and leadership. The series promises thrilling cricket action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:44 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to commence on November 22 in Perth, where India will square off against Australia in what is expected to be an electrifying start to the series. Jasprit Bumrah takes the field as captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, introducing a new dynamic to the lineup. Nonetheless, Virat Kohli remains the focus, his relentless drive and exceptional form drawing attention from all quarters.

During a pre-match press conference, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel praised Kohli's impact on the team. "The intensity and professionalism he brings is top-notch, always putting himself under pressure in nets," Morkel noted, highlighting Kohli's noteworthy work ethic. For a team infused with young talent, Kohli's dedication serves as an invaluable blueprint for success.

Morkel emphasized, "For youngsters to witness that, it'll take their game to a different level," underscoring how the star batter's approach sets a benchmark. With Kohli in his prime and Bumrah at the helm, India seeks a robust start to their campaign. The team heavily relies on a solid bowling attack to counter Australia's imposing lineup as they gear up for subsequent Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, and the Boxing Day match in Melbourne, culminating with a thrilling climax in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

