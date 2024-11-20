Hardik Pandya Reclaims T20I All-rounder Supremacy; Tilak Varma Soars in Batting Ranks

Indian cricket phenom Hardik Pandya has ascended once again to the pinnacle of the T20I all-rounder rankings, according to the latest ICC men's player statistics. His resurgence comes on the heels of a striking display in India's series victory over South Africa.

Pandya outpaced rivals England's Liam Livingstone and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee to clinch the top spot. His formidable contributions with both bat and ball, notably his composed 39 not out in the second match, and an exceptional bowling figure of 1/8 in the series clincher, were instrumental in India's 3-1 triumph.

India's rising star Tilak Varma made headlines with a dramatic rise in the batting rankings. Varma leapt an impressive 69 spots following his two-century, 280-run series, now ranking third worldwide. His ascent places him just behind top-ranked Travis Head and England's Phil Salt, overtaking fellow countryman Suryakumar Yadav in the process.

