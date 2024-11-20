Nayanika Sanga Takes Early Lead in Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour Finale

The Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour saw Nayanika Sanga emerge as the frontrunner after a commendable four-under 68 first round, granting her a narrow one-shot lead on opening day of the tour's 15th and final leg at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

Sanga's impressive performance was highlighted by seven birdies, with notable consecutive successes from the 11th to the 13th hole. This propelled her past last week's champion, Hitaashee Bakshi, and Jasmine Shekar, who both recorded a 69.

The competition remains fierce, as Amandeep Drall, Gaurika Bishnoi, Sneha Singh, and Sri Lankan amateur Kaya Daluwatte are closely tied for fourth, with a two-under 70. Meanwhile, other contenders like Khushi Khanijau and Vidhatri Urs linger close behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)