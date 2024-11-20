Left Menu

Deepika's Decisive Strike Secures India's Asian Champions Trophy Title

India's women's team clinched the Asian Champions Trophy title with a thrilling 1-0 victory over China. Deepika emerged as the star with a decisive penalty corner goal, finishing as the tournament's top scorer. This victory marks India's third ACT title, equalling South Korea's record.

  • India

In a nail-biting final, India's women's hockey team emerged victorious, securing the Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 win against China. Once again, it was young striker Deepika who delivered the decisive goal, reinforcing her status as the tournament's leading scorer.

The Indian squad's performance was highlighted by their strategic defense and skillful play. Despite China securing an initial penalty corner, India's second goalkeeper, Bichu Devi Kharibam, executed a remarkable save to maintain the team's advantage.

This triumph signifies India's third ACT title, joining South Korea as the most successful teams in the tournament's history. India's under-17 star, Sunelita Toppo, also impressed with her dynamic play on both flanks, contributing to the team's overall success.

