Kicking Against the Clock: Soccer's Safety Standards on Trial

A recent report highlights that professional soccer is failing to meet safety standards, violating legal frameworks globally. The study sparks complaints to European regulators against FIFA for the expanded soccer calendar's impact on player wellbeing. The complaint asserts that FIFA's decisions compromise health and safety principles.

Professional soccer is under scrutiny for failing to uphold necessary safety standards, violating both European and global legal frameworks. A report by KU Leuven, backed by FIFPRO, highlights these shortcomings and will be used in a joint complaint filed against FIFA, cited for neglecting player wellbeing due to an increasingly packed soccer calendar.

Elite leagues and unions argue FIFA's expansion plans, including the upcoming Club World Cup, endanger player health. KU Leuven's research reveals that professional players face significant stress and risks in their high-demand roles, calling for the application of national and international labor standards.

The complaint contends that FIFA's control over the soccer calendar constitutes an abuse of dominance, violating EU law and making compliance with collective bargaining agreements difficult. The situation stresses players, already vocal about fatigue caused by increased competition schedules, and raises legal action stakes against FIFA by major footballers' associations.

