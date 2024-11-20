Left Menu

Bihar Rewards Champions: Indian Women's Hockey Team Celebrated

The Bihar government has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for each player of the Indian women's hockey team for winning the Asian Champions Trophy. The chief coach and support staff will also receive financial recognition. The event marked the return of high-level hockey to Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:21 IST
The Bihar government has announced a generous reward for the Indian women's hockey team, honoring their triumph in the Asian Champions Trophy. Each team member will receive Rs 10 lakh for their exemplary performance that saw them defeat Olympic medallist China in the final match.

The announcement included financial recognition for the team's chief coach, Harendra Singh, and the support staff. Singh will receive Rs 10 lakh, while other staff members will receive Rs 5 lakh each, highlighting the team's collaborative effort that led to success.

The event also signifies the return of high-profile hockey matches in Bihar, as avid fans filled the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, cheering for the Indian women's team throughout the tournament.

