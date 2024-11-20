Record-Breaking LPGA Tour 2025: A New Era for Women's Golf
The LPGA Tour's 2025 schedule has been announced, featuring a record-breaking $131 million in total prize money across 35 events, spanning 14 U.S. states and 11 countries. This historic schedule will include five major championships with a combined purse surpassing $47 million, culminating in a season-ending event in Florida.
The LPGA Tour has unveiled its 2025 schedule, marking a historic chapter with a record-setting $131 million prize pool. Spanning 35 events, the world's top female golfers will compete across 14 states in the U.S. and 11 countries globally, beginning with the Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida.
The spotlight will be on the five major championships with unparalleled prize money exceeding $47 million, with the Chevron Championship launching the majors in April at Carlton Woods, Texas. The U.S. Women's Open, offering a $12 million purse, stands out as the richest event.
Culminating in November, the season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, featuring an $11 million purse. The winner's cheque, at $4 million, sets a new precedent for single-event prizes in women's golf.
(With inputs from agencies.)
