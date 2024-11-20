Record-Breaking LPGA Tour 2025: A New Era for Women's Golf

The LPGA Tour has unveiled its 2025 schedule, marking a historic chapter with a record-setting $131 million prize pool. Spanning 35 events, the world's top female golfers will compete across 14 states in the U.S. and 11 countries globally, beginning with the Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida.

The spotlight will be on the five major championships with unparalleled prize money exceeding $47 million, with the Chevron Championship launching the majors in April at Carlton Woods, Texas. The U.S. Women's Open, offering a $12 million purse, stands out as the richest event.

Culminating in November, the season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, featuring an $11 million purse. The winner's cheque, at $4 million, sets a new precedent for single-event prizes in women's golf.

