Aussie Stars Shine at Challenging Australian PGA Championship Opener

Cameron Smith and Jason Day tied for the lead after scoring 67s in the Australian PGA Championship's opening round. Playing alongside Min Woo Lee, they excelled at Royal Queensland Golf Club. Elvis Smylie surged ahead with a 65 for the lead amidst improving weather conditions.

Cameron Smith and Jason Day finished the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship tied for the lead, both shooting 67s at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Thursday. Playing in a high-profile group with defending champion Min Woo Lee, they navigated cloudy conditions in Brisbane.

Lee initially took the lead with four birdies in six holes, but Day, relishing his first event on home soil in seven years, soon caught up. Former British Open victor Smith overcame early challenges, firing three birdies in four holes on the back nine to catch his co-leaders.

Though Lee fell back with consecutive bogeys, all three managed to regain the lead before Lee's late slip placed him at three-under with a 68. Meanwhile, local talent Elvis Smylie shone late with a 65, clinching the clubhouse lead at six-under amid a backdrop of calmer post-rain conditions.

