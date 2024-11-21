Left Menu

Unlocking FIFA Transfers: Clubs Reap Millions in 'Training Rewards'

Soccer clubs globally have received USD 125 million in outstanding payments from FIFA’s transfer dealings, with a pending USD 200 million. The FIFA Clearing House aims for transparency in the transfer industry, benefiting over 5,000 clubs, especially smaller ones entitled to 'training rewards' for developing players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:22 IST
FIFA has distributed USD 125 million to soccer clubs worldwide in overdue payments from player transfers, with plans to clear an additional USD 200 million backlog. This initiative, managed through FIFA's finance house in Paris, ensures clubs receive their dues, especially benefiting grassroots and professional clubs globally.

The FIFA Clearing House, active since November 2022, has aimed to bring transparency to the opaque transfer market, addressing historical injustices where smaller clubs missed out on payments for nurturing future star players. With USD 31.7 million pledged but not yet distributed, the organization is working to bridge these gaps.

Wealthy nations like England and Saudi Arabia have led in paying 'training rewards,' while countries like the Netherlands, France, and Argentina have been major beneficiaries. Challenges remain, including non-compliance among clubs, but FIFA continues to strive for fair play in the financial aspects of soccer transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

