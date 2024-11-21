Diani's Double And Lyon's Triumph: French Powerhouse Advances in Women's Champions League

Lyon's substitute, Kadidiatou Diani, electrified fans with two crucial goals, securing a 4-1 victory over Roma and advancing Lyon to the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. The French powerhouse displayed resilience after conceding a 74th-minute lead in a thrilling clash.

Elsewhere, Chelsea's Lucy Bronze sent shockwaves through the match, scoring a spectacular volley just over a minute into the game to propel her team to a commanding 3-0 victory over Celtic. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Linda Caicedo emerged as Real Madrid's hero, guiding them to a 3-2 comeback win against Twente.

In a display of sheer dominance, Germany's Alexandra Popp netted a hat trick alongside two assists, leading Wolfsburg to a crushing 5-0 victory over Galatasaray. Wolfsburg's upcoming clash with Roma decisively influences the competition's stakes in terms of group standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)