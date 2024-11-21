Left Menu

Diani's Double And Lyon's Triumph: French Powerhouse Advances in Women's Champions League

Kadidiatou Diani's quick-fire double secured Lyon a 4-1 victory over Roma, advancing them to the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. Chelsea and Real Madrid also progressed, with standout performances from Lucy Bronze and Linda Caicedo. Alexandra Popp's hat trick led Wolfsburg to an emphatic win, setting up a crucial fixture against Roma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:27 IST
Diani's Double And Lyon's Triumph: French Powerhouse Advances in Women's Champions League
Diani
  • Country:
  • France

Lyon's substitute, Kadidiatou Diani, electrified fans with two crucial goals, securing a 4-1 victory over Roma and advancing Lyon to the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. The French powerhouse displayed resilience after conceding a 74th-minute lead in a thrilling clash.

Elsewhere, Chelsea's Lucy Bronze sent shockwaves through the match, scoring a spectacular volley just over a minute into the game to propel her team to a commanding 3-0 victory over Celtic. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Linda Caicedo emerged as Real Madrid's hero, guiding them to a 3-2 comeback win against Twente.

In a display of sheer dominance, Germany's Alexandra Popp netted a hat trick alongside two assists, leading Wolfsburg to a crushing 5-0 victory over Galatasaray. Wolfsburg's upcoming clash with Roma decisively influences the competition's stakes in terms of group standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024