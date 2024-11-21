Diani's Double And Lyon's Triumph: French Powerhouse Advances in Women's Champions League
Kadidiatou Diani's quick-fire double secured Lyon a 4-1 victory over Roma, advancing them to the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. Chelsea and Real Madrid also progressed, with standout performances from Lucy Bronze and Linda Caicedo. Alexandra Popp's hat trick led Wolfsburg to an emphatic win, setting up a crucial fixture against Roma.
- Country:
- France
Lyon's substitute, Kadidiatou Diani, electrified fans with two crucial goals, securing a 4-1 victory over Roma and advancing Lyon to the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. The French powerhouse displayed resilience after conceding a 74th-minute lead in a thrilling clash.
Elsewhere, Chelsea's Lucy Bronze sent shockwaves through the match, scoring a spectacular volley just over a minute into the game to propel her team to a commanding 3-0 victory over Celtic. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Linda Caicedo emerged as Real Madrid's hero, guiding them to a 3-2 comeback win against Twente.
In a display of sheer dominance, Germany's Alexandra Popp netted a hat trick alongside two assists, leading Wolfsburg to a crushing 5-0 victory over Galatasaray. Wolfsburg's upcoming clash with Roma decisively influences the competition's stakes in terms of group standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity in Crisis: Real Madrid and AC Milan Stand with Valencia
Real Madrid's Defensive Woes: Ancelotti Vows Improvement After AC Milan Defeat
Tchouameni's Injury Rocks Real Madrid Midfield
Real Madrid's Lethal Line-Up Eyes Osasuna Challenge in LaLiga Clash
Vinícius Júnior Steals the Spotlight as Injuries Mar Real Madrid's Victory