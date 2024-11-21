Epic Clash in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'Greatest' Bowling Attack vs India's Rising Stars

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has praised Australia's bowling quartet as the country's 'greatest' ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. He emphasized the pivotal roles of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon in Australia's success during the upcoming series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting with the Perth Test this Friday, promises a thrilling encounter between two illustrious bowling line-ups. While Australia boasts the seasoned talents of Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, and Lyon, India enters with an untested yet promising attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Vaughan noted the bounce expected on Perth's surface, hinting at an enticing contest for seamers from both teams. He acknowledged India's recent dominance, yet expressed curiosity about Australia's efforts to reclaim their standing. The series opener in Perth marks the onset of a much-anticipated tour featuring iconic venues across Australia.

