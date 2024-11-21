Left Menu

Epic Clash in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'Greatest' Bowling Attack vs India's Rising Stars

Australia's formidable bowling quartet led by Pat Cummins is set to challenge India's developing pace attack in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called the Australian bowlers the nation's greatest, forecasting a thrilling battle on Perth's bouncy pitch and across the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:06 IST
Epic Clash in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'Greatest' Bowling Attack vs India's Rising Stars
Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has praised Australia's bowling quartet as the country's 'greatest' ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. He emphasized the pivotal roles of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon in Australia's success during the upcoming series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting with the Perth Test this Friday, promises a thrilling encounter between two illustrious bowling line-ups. While Australia boasts the seasoned talents of Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, and Lyon, India enters with an untested yet promising attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Vaughan noted the bounce expected on Perth's surface, hinting at an enticing contest for seamers from both teams. He acknowledged India's recent dominance, yet expressed curiosity about Australia's efforts to reclaim their standing. The series opener in Perth marks the onset of a much-anticipated tour featuring iconic venues across Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024