Sports Stars Shine: Highlights and Challenges in the Latest Season

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is set for a $120 million extension, despite bypassing a previous agreement. Suns owner Mat Ishbia expressed mutual interest, aiming for Durant to retire with the franchise eventually.

Nelly Korda concluded a stellar season by winning top accolades at the Rolex LPGA Awards, including Player of the Year and the Annika Major Award, recognizing her success across major events.

NCAA's Geno Auriemma broke records as the most successful coach in D-I history with UConn's win. Meanwhile, stars prepare for the new Unrivaled basketball league. Injuries plague Paul George, Seth Jones, and Mike Evans, impacting their respective teams.

