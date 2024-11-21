Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: India Enters Perth Series Without Past Burdens

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah asserts that India is facing the Perth series without past burdens and is confidently adapting to new conditions. Despite past defeats, India’s team is focused on self-belief and readiness for Perth’s challenging conditions. Bumrah emphasizes the importance of self-belief in overcoming adversity.

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has assured fans and critics alike that Team India is entering the Perth Test series unburdened by their previous defeat against New Zealand. The team, he says, is well-prepared for the unique challenges posed by the Australian conditions, aiming for a fresh start.

Bumrah, stepping in for regular captain Rohit Sharma who is unavailable due to personal reasons, stressed the importance of beginning anew after both victories and losses. He reminded reporters that the context and conditions in Australia differ significantly from their last series, and thus the team is focused on the current challenge.

Despite facing some challenges in forming a playing XI due to injuries and absences, Bumrah expressed confidence in the team's adaptability and preparations, particularly in handling Perth's notorious bounce and pace. The integration of new players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana is seen as part of the team's ongoing transition.

