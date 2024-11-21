Left Menu

Casademy's Game-Changing Partnership to Transform Basketball in India

Casademy has partnered with Movistar Estudiantes to establish 50 basketball coaching centers across India. This collaboration aims to revolutionize basketball training and leverage Estudiantes' expertise in talent development. Advanced Centres of Excellence will be set up in major cities over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:21 IST
Casademy's Game-Changing Partnership to Transform Basketball in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's basketball scene, Casademy has teamed up with the renowned European basketball club Movistar Estudiantes to set up 50 basketball centers across India within the next three years.

Founded by Sportzprix, Casademy seeks to bring a revolutionary approach to basketball coaching in the country. The new partnership aims to leverage the expertise of Estudiantes, renowned for its excellence in talent development, to foster a new generation of skilled players.

Prasad Mangipudi, the visionary behind Sportzprix and Casademy, highlighted the alignment of their ambitious project with Movistar Estudiantes. 'Our partnership with one of Europe's top basketball clubs perfectly aligns with our vision,' he said. The introduction of the Pro League by the Basketball Federation of India has set the stage for this initiative. Miguel Ortega of Movistar Estudiantes emphasized the potential of this collaboration in expanding their coaching methodologies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024