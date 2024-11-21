Casademy's Game-Changing Partnership to Transform Basketball in India

In a significant development for India's basketball scene, Casademy has teamed up with the renowned European basketball club Movistar Estudiantes to set up 50 basketball centers across India within the next three years.

Founded by Sportzprix, Casademy seeks to bring a revolutionary approach to basketball coaching in the country. The new partnership aims to leverage the expertise of Estudiantes, renowned for its excellence in talent development, to foster a new generation of skilled players.

Prasad Mangipudi, the visionary behind Sportzprix and Casademy, highlighted the alignment of their ambitious project with Movistar Estudiantes. 'Our partnership with one of Europe's top basketball clubs perfectly aligns with our vision,' he said. The introduction of the Pro League by the Basketball Federation of India has set the stage for this initiative. Miguel Ortega of Movistar Estudiantes emphasized the potential of this collaboration in expanding their coaching methodologies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)