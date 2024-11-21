Left Menu

Tribute to Pakistan’s Spin Maestro: Muhammad Nazir Junior

Muhammad Nazir Junior, former Pakistan cricketer and umpire, has passed away at the age of 78 in Lahore after a long illness. Known for his skillful off-spin, he played a key role against the West Indies in 1979/80. Nazir later transitioned to umpiring, impacting the cricketing world profoundly.

Muhammad Nazir Junior, a former cricketer and umpire for Pakistan, has died in Lahore at the age of 78 after a prolonged illness. His passing was confirmed by his son, Noman Nazir, who attributed his father's health decline to a road accident five years ago. Nazir Junior was renowned for his off-spin bowling, famously challenging West Indies legend Viv Richards during his cricketing career.

Despite his impressive achievements on the field, including over 800 First-Class wickets and numerous Test and ODI appearances, Nazir transitioned to a respected umpiring role, officiating in multiple international matches. His contributions to cricket were substantial, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Nazir was invited back to the Pakistan cricket team by then-captain Imran Khan after a five-year hiatus, showing his invaluable skill set against international teams. His economical bowling was instrumental in containing formidable opponents, cementing his legacy as a cricketing legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

