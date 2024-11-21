Tribute to Pakistan’s Spin Maestro: Muhammad Nazir Junior
Muhammad Nazir Junior, former Pakistan cricketer and umpire, has passed away at the age of 78 in Lahore after a long illness. Known for his skillful off-spin, he played a key role against the West Indies in 1979/80. Nazir later transitioned to umpiring, impacting the cricketing world profoundly.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Muhammad Nazir Junior, a former cricketer and umpire for Pakistan, has died in Lahore at the age of 78 after a prolonged illness. His passing was confirmed by his son, Noman Nazir, who attributed his father's health decline to a road accident five years ago. Nazir Junior was renowned for his off-spin bowling, famously challenging West Indies legend Viv Richards during his cricketing career.
Despite his impressive achievements on the field, including over 800 First-Class wickets and numerous Test and ODI appearances, Nazir transitioned to a respected umpiring role, officiating in multiple international matches. His contributions to cricket were substantial, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.
Nazir was invited back to the Pakistan cricket team by then-captain Imran Khan after a five-year hiatus, showing his invaluable skill set against international teams. His economical bowling was instrumental in containing formidable opponents, cementing his legacy as a cricketing legend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mohammad Salahuddin Joins Bangladesh's Coaching Cadre for West Indies Tour
West Indies Clinch ODI Series Over England with Commanding Win
Disciplined West Indies Triumph Over England to Clinch ODI Series
West Indies Triumph with Centuries at Barbados ODI
West Indies Triumph: King's Century Secures Series Victory Over England