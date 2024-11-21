Left Menu

Thrilling Davis Cup Showdown: USA vs Australia

Taylor Fritz and Thanasi Kokkinakis each secured victories to level the quarter-final Davis Cup tie between the United States and Australia. The doubles match will decide the outcome. Despite past victories, the Americans are vying for a comeback, while Australia's recent performance remains formidable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:06 IST
Thrilling Davis Cup Showdown: USA vs Australia
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a gripping battle at the Davis Cup, Taylor Fritz defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, equalizing the quarter-final match between the United States and Australia. Fritz's triumph followed an intense performance by Thanasi Kokkinakis, who narrowly clinched victory over Ben Shelton in a tense tie-breaker.

Fritz dominated de Minaur in a straightforward match, after Kokkinakis had earlier withstood 21 aces from Shelton to level the tie. The winner will be decided in the doubles matchup featuring Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram against Australia's Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson.

The United States' quest for back-to-back semi-final appearances since 2018 faces a challenge from a resilient Australian team. The victor will confront either Italy or Argentina, as the Davis Cup continues to deliver thrilling tennis action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024