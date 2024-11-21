Thrilling Davis Cup Showdown: USA vs Australia

In a gripping battle at the Davis Cup, Taylor Fritz defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, equalizing the quarter-final match between the United States and Australia. Fritz's triumph followed an intense performance by Thanasi Kokkinakis, who narrowly clinched victory over Ben Shelton in a tense tie-breaker.

Fritz dominated de Minaur in a straightforward match, after Kokkinakis had earlier withstood 21 aces from Shelton to level the tie. The winner will be decided in the doubles matchup featuring Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram against Australia's Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson.

The United States' quest for back-to-back semi-final appearances since 2018 faces a challenge from a resilient Australian team. The victor will confront either Italy or Argentina, as the Davis Cup continues to deliver thrilling tennis action.

(With inputs from agencies.)