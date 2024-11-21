Jamal Hossain Takes Lead in IndianOil SERVO Masters with Stellar Performance

Jamal Hossain from Bangladesh delivered a spectacular 7-under 65, securing his lead at 11-under 133, following the second round of the IndianOil SERVO Masters on Thursday.

Tailing Hossain, Shivendra Singh Sisodia from Gurugram shot a commendable 66 to rank second at nine-under 135. Meanwhile, Karnal's Mani Ram and Milind Soni from Hyderabad held a joint third position at eight-under 136.

Despite early struggles with a bogey on the first hole, Hossain regained form, artfully landing seven more birdies throughout the day to cement his lead. Local golfer Deven Bhumij was tied for 27th, being the only local to make the cut as 53 professionals progressed with the cutoff set at 3-over 147.

(With inputs from agencies.)