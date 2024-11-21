KL Rahul's Chance to Shine: Gavaskar Backs Indian Opener

In an exclusive interview, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar voiced his confidence in KL Rahul's potential to excel on Australian surfaces, citing Rahul's past performances in South Africa as proof of his skill. With Rohit Sharma on paternity leave, Team India faces a decision between promoting Rahul as an opener or opting for reserve player Abhimanyu Easwaran alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal for the Perth Test starting Friday.

Despite Rahul's undulating form throughout his 53 Test career, Gavaskar remains optimistic about the seasoned batsman's chances if he begins the innings well. He underscores the strategy of selecting the top bowlers, highlighting the capability of R. Ashwin and R. Jadeja, who have collectively taken nearly 900 wickets.

Younger players like Jaiswal and Padikkal face a stern test against the fast bowlers on the bouncy Optus Stadium pitch. Gavaskar advises staying behind the crease to tackle the extra bounce. He also emphasizes the Indian team's focus on forgetting past failures and concentrating solely on the crucial Tests ahead.

