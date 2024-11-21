Left Menu

KL Rahul's Chance to Shine: Gavaskar Backs Indian Opener

Sunil Gavaskar expresses confidence in KL Rahul's ability to perform on Australian tracks. With Rohit Sharma on leave, India's team management is considering Rahul for the opening position in the upcoming Test against Australia. Gavaskar emphasizes the importance of choosing the best bowlers for Test matches, while also offering advice to young players on adapting to Australian pitches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:22 IST
KL Rahul's Chance to Shine: Gavaskar Backs Indian Opener
Sunil Gavaskar
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar voiced his confidence in KL Rahul's potential to excel on Australian surfaces, citing Rahul's past performances in South Africa as proof of his skill. With Rohit Sharma on paternity leave, Team India faces a decision between promoting Rahul as an opener or opting for reserve player Abhimanyu Easwaran alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal for the Perth Test starting Friday.

Despite Rahul's undulating form throughout his 53 Test career, Gavaskar remains optimistic about the seasoned batsman's chances if he begins the innings well. He underscores the strategy of selecting the top bowlers, highlighting the capability of R. Ashwin and R. Jadeja, who have collectively taken nearly 900 wickets.

Younger players like Jaiswal and Padikkal face a stern test against the fast bowlers on the bouncy Optus Stadium pitch. Gavaskar advises staying behind the crease to tackle the extra bounce. He also emphasizes the Indian team's focus on forgetting past failures and concentrating solely on the crucial Tests ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024