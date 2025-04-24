Trent Boult Praises Rohit Sharma's Form and Leadership in Mumbai Indians' IPL Quest

Trent Boult, the left-arm pacer for Mumbai Indians, has expressed strong support for team captain Rohit Sharma. Boult believes Sharma's return to form, marked by consecutive half-centuries, will be crucial as the team chases a record-breaking sixth IPL title.

Boult's match-winning performance of 4/26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' emphatic win, their fourth consecutive victory, elevating them to third place on the IPL points table. Boult emphasized the importance of adapting and taking charge in the tournament, which has seen MI rebound to playoff contention after a shaky start.

The pacer also praised Hardik Pandya's leadership as refreshing and effective. Boult, who transitioned seamlessly from Rajasthan Royals to MI, sees positivity in the team's current momentum but remains cautious about looking too far ahead, emphasizing the need for sustained performance as the IPL progresses.

