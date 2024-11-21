Left Menu

Ange Capuozzo Returns for Italy's Showdown with New Zealand

Italy's rugby team announces that fullback Ange Capuozzo returns from a head injury for the final Autumn Series test against New Zealand. With regular captain Michele Lamaro sidelined, Juan Ignacio Brex will lead the team. Significant changes have been made to the squad following their recent match against Georgia.

Updated: 21-11-2024 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's rugby squad is gearing up for a pivotal match against New Zealand this weekend, with fullback Ange Capuozzo making his return after a head injury. Announced on Thursday by Gonzalo Quesada, Capuozzo is set to play in Turin, filling a crucial gap left since Italy's recent game against Argentina.

In the absence of regular skipper Michele Lamaro due to a shoulder injury, Juan Ignacio Brex will assume captaincy duties. The team will also see Manuel Zuliani stepping in for flanker Lamaro. Meanwhile, Federico Ruzza returns to the second row after missing their victory over Georgia.

Quesada has made six strategic changes to confront an All Blacks side recovering from a narrow loss to France. Among the adjustments, Martin Page-Relo is chosen as scrumhalf, and Marco Riccioni is appointed at prop, signaling a hopeful strategy against the formidable New Zealanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

