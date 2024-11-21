Left Menu

Myraa Sangelkar Triumphs at Panchkula Table Tennis Tournament

Mumbai's Myraa Sangelkar clinched the youth girls' U-13 title at the Panchkula National Ranking Table Tennis tournament. Facing stiff competition from West Bengal's Shariqa Shahid, Myraa won the decisive game 11-8 after tied games. Earlier, she achieved success in the TSTTA District Championship with multiple titles.

Mumbai paddler Myraa Sangelkar has emerged as a standout talent by winning the youth girls' U-13 title at the Panchkula National Ranking Table Tennis tournament, while proudly representing The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA).

In a gripping final, Myraa overcame a spirited challenge from West Bengal's Shariqa Shahid, eventually securing a 3-2 victory with scores of 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, and 11-8. Myraa initially claimed the first two games, only for Shariqa to mount a comeback, but it was Myraa who ultimately triumphed in the decisive encounter.

Earlier in the TSTTA District Championship, Myraa showcased her versatility and dominance by securing three separate titles across the girls' U-13, U-15, and U-17 categories, reinforcing her position as a rising star in Indian table tennis.

