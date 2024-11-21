Myraa Sangelkar Triumphs at Panchkula Table Tennis Tournament

Mumbai paddler Myraa Sangelkar has emerged as a standout talent by winning the youth girls' U-13 title at the Panchkula National Ranking Table Tennis tournament, while proudly representing The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA).

In a gripping final, Myraa overcame a spirited challenge from West Bengal's Shariqa Shahid, eventually securing a 3-2 victory with scores of 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, and 11-8. Myraa initially claimed the first two games, only for Shariqa to mount a comeback, but it was Myraa who ultimately triumphed in the decisive encounter.

Earlier in the TSTTA District Championship, Myraa showcased her versatility and dominance by securing three separate titles across the girls' U-13, U-15, and U-17 categories, reinforcing her position as a rising star in Indian table tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)