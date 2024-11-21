Left Menu

Australia Advances to Davis Cup Semifinals

Australia secured a spot in the Davis Cup semifinals for the third consecutive year by defeating the United States. Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson clinched the victory with a decisive win in the doubles match. Australia will face Italy or Argentina for a place in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:52 IST
Australia has reached the Davis Cup semifinals for the third consecutive year, overcoming the United States with a 2-1 victory. The decisive match saw Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson triumph over the unexpected pairing of Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, winning 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles match.

This triumph at the indoor hard court in southern Spain positions Australia, a 28-time Davis Cup champion, to face either Italy or Argentina for a place in the final of this prestigious team competition.

In another semifinal match, the Netherlands will take on Germany after defeating Spain and Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Americans have not reached the semifinals since 2018 and continue their longest drought in the competition since 2007.

