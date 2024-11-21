Left Menu

West Indies Eyes Redemption in Home Test Series Against Bangladesh

Amidst a lackluster performance in the ICC World Test Championship and a recent series loss to South Africa, the West Indies hope to end the year strongly. Head coach Andre Coley emphasizes the importance of the upcoming series against Bangladesh to boost team morale before their challenging tour of Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:28 IST
West Indies Eyes Redemption in Home Test Series Against Bangladesh
Team West Indies (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Indies cricket team, currently positioned at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship points table, is determined to conclude the year with a strong performance. They face Bangladesh in a home Test series starting Friday, seeking redemption after a recent disappointing loss against South Africa.

Head coach Andre Coley stresses the significance of moving past their home defeat to the Proteas. "It's very important, especially since we didn't close out that South Africa series despite being in a strong position," Coley told the ICC. The West Indies were defeated 1-0 in the Test series, and they followed this with a 3-1 loss to England in a T20I series.

Coley believes a successful outcome against Bangladesh is vital for team morale ahead of their Pakistan tour next year, where they will conclude the current WTC cycle with two Tests. Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the team comprises experienced players and new talents, providing an ideal platform to demonstrate their potential against familiar opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024