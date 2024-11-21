West Indies Eyes Redemption in Home Test Series Against Bangladesh

The West Indies cricket team, currently positioned at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship points table, is determined to conclude the year with a strong performance. They face Bangladesh in a home Test series starting Friday, seeking redemption after a recent disappointing loss against South Africa.

Head coach Andre Coley stresses the significance of moving past their home defeat to the Proteas. "It's very important, especially since we didn't close out that South Africa series despite being in a strong position," Coley told the ICC. The West Indies were defeated 1-0 in the Test series, and they followed this with a 3-1 loss to England in a T20I series.

Coley believes a successful outcome against Bangladesh is vital for team morale ahead of their Pakistan tour next year, where they will conclude the current WTC cycle with two Tests. Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the team comprises experienced players and new talents, providing an ideal platform to demonstrate their potential against familiar opponents.

