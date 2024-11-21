Yogya Bhalla Triumphs at 14th Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024

In an exhilarating conclusion to the 14th Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024, Yogya Bhalla claimed the winning title at the Delhi Golf Club, with Raza Kaur securing the runner-up position. The event attracted an impressive lineup of 110 talented women golfers competing over three days on the Lodhi and Peacock courses.

The competition saw 15-year-old Yogya Bhalla finish with a score of 229, while 17-year-old Raza Kaur followed closely, recording 235. Notably, Simran Bajaj achieved a rare hole-in-one on the fifth hole, as reported by a DGC release. This year's championship featured promising young players like Mayali Kashyap, Ayesha Gupta, and Bhavya Mann who have also shown remarkable prowess on international circuits.

This championship continues to grow in prestige, being eligible for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, a hallmark of elite amateur events globally. Mala Bawa, Lady Captain at DGC, expressed her admiration for the participants, noting the encouraging growth of women's golf participation in India, highlighting players from ages 10 to 80 and supporting gender equality in the sport.

