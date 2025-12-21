Left Menu

Sukhman Singh Triumphs at India's Premier Amateur Golf Championship

Noida's Sukhman Singh captured the Amateur Golf Championship of India by defeating Harman Sachdeva with a commanding 7UP lead in the final at Tollygunge Club. Sukhman, following in the footsteps of his father Simarjeet Singh, showcased exceptional talent throughout the season, marking multiple victories and commendable performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:17 IST
Sukhman Singh Triumphs at India's Premier Amateur Golf Championship
Sukhman Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Noida golfer Sukhman Singh celebrated an early Christmas victory by capturing the Amateur Golf Championship of India on Sunday after a commanding performance at the Tollygunge Club. Singh, playing with precision, defeated Haryana's Harman Sachdeva in the 36-hole final, securing an unassailable 7UP lead after 29 holes.

From the start, Singh displayed aggressive gameplay, leveling until the sixth hole before pulling 4UP by the 12th and staying 2UP after 18 holes. Singh's father, Simarjeet Singh, a former India No. 1 amateur, served as a great inspiration. Even as Sachdeva reduced the gap, Singh extended his lead with successive birdies.

After a decisive 7UP position following 29 holes, officials declared Singh the winner due to the significant lead. Reflecting on the victory, Singh expressed profound gratitude towards his father and family. Having enjoyed a stellar season, Singh's achievements include winning the IGU Rajasthan Amateur and notable performances in other tournaments.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025