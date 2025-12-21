Sukhman Singh Triumphs at India's Premier Amateur Golf Championship
Noida's Sukhman Singh captured the Amateur Golf Championship of India by defeating Harman Sachdeva with a commanding 7UP lead in the final at Tollygunge Club. Sukhman, following in the footsteps of his father Simarjeet Singh, showcased exceptional talent throughout the season, marking multiple victories and commendable performances.
Noida golfer Sukhman Singh celebrated an early Christmas victory by capturing the Amateur Golf Championship of India on Sunday after a commanding performance at the Tollygunge Club. Singh, playing with precision, defeated Haryana's Harman Sachdeva in the 36-hole final, securing an unassailable 7UP lead after 29 holes.
From the start, Singh displayed aggressive gameplay, leveling until the sixth hole before pulling 4UP by the 12th and staying 2UP after 18 holes. Singh's father, Simarjeet Singh, a former India No. 1 amateur, served as a great inspiration. Even as Sachdeva reduced the gap, Singh extended his lead with successive birdies.
After a decisive 7UP position following 29 holes, officials declared Singh the winner due to the significant lead. Reflecting on the victory, Singh expressed profound gratitude towards his father and family. Having enjoyed a stellar season, Singh's achievements include winning the IGU Rajasthan Amateur and notable performances in other tournaments.
