Sinner Shines as Italy Secures Davis Cup Semifinal Spot

World number one Jannik Sinner continues to impress as he led Italy to a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina, securing a Davis Cup semifinal spot. The defending champions rallied after an initial setback, handing Sinner yet another spotlight moment.

Italy will now face Australia in Saturday's rematch of last year's final. However, this time it's for a chance at the championship. Australia reached the semifinals after a decisive win against the U.S., marking their third consecutive final-four appearance in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will confront Germany in Friday's other semifinal matchup. The Dutch recently upset Rafael Nadal and Spain, hastening Nadal's retirement, indicating a fierce battle ahead.

