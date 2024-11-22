India's Badminton Aces in Action: Triumphs and Trials at China Masters

India's top men's doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, continued their impressive performance at the China Masters badminton tournament, securing a place in the quarterfinals. Their victory against Denmark's Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard marked a significant comeback, following Satwiksairaj's recovery from injury and their post-Olympics return.

However, reigning Asian Games champion PV Sindhu faced a setback, losing a tightly contested match against Singapore's Yeo Jia Min. Despite a resilient effort, Sindhu succumbed in a match that saw intense rallies and a final score of 23-21 in favor of Yeo. Sindhu's search for another BWF title continues as she seeks to replicate her past successes.

Elsewhere, Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win over Denmark's Rasmus Gemke, setting up a clash against Anders Antonsen. Meanwhile, mixed doubles pair B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy, alongside women's singles players Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod, faced early exits. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also exited the tournament, losing to a formidable Chinese pair.

(With inputs from agencies.)