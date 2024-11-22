Left Menu

IPL Releases Future Schedules: Major Overseas Players Confirmed for Participation

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced the tournament dates for the next three seasons, kicking off mid-March each year. Notably, international cricket boards, excluding Pakistan, have granted permission for players to participate, enhancing the competitive edge of the league. Details about participating players from various countries have been shared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:01 IST
IPL Releases Future Schedules: Major Overseas Players Confirmed for Participation
IPL trophy. (Photo- IPL X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence next season on March 14, as confirmed by ESPNCricinfo. The tournament, running through May 25, brings a fresh revelation with schedules for the upcoming three seasons, marking a pioneering move by IPL management.

Overseas players from major test nations have been given clearance by their respective boards to join the league, with the exception of Pakistani players due to ongoing diplomatic strains. Countries such as Australia and England have specified the availability of their star players, including notable exclusions like Ben Stokes.

Importantly, the IPL has announced 74 matches each for the next three seasons, with potential variations, hence strengthening its global appeal. The decision affirms IPL's commitment to maintaining a blend of competitive cricket and diverse player participation, enhancing the league's international stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024