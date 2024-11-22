IPL Releases Future Schedules: Major Overseas Players Confirmed for Participation

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence next season on March 14, as confirmed by ESPNCricinfo. The tournament, running through May 25, brings a fresh revelation with schedules for the upcoming three seasons, marking a pioneering move by IPL management.

Overseas players from major test nations have been given clearance by their respective boards to join the league, with the exception of Pakistani players due to ongoing diplomatic strains. Countries such as Australia and England have specified the availability of their star players, including notable exclusions like Ben Stokes.

Importantly, the IPL has announced 74 matches each for the next three seasons, with potential variations, hence strengthening its global appeal. The decision affirms IPL's commitment to maintaining a blend of competitive cricket and diverse player participation, enhancing the league's international stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)