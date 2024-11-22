Sports Roundup: Ovechkin's Injury, Hamilton's Fastest Lap, F1 Media Rights Talks
A collection of current sports news highlights, including Alex Ovechkin's injury hindering his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL record, Lewis Hamilton's fastest lap in Las Vegas Grand Prix practice, ongoing F1 and ESPN media rights discussions, and updates on NFL, NBA, MLB, tennis, and point-shaving allegations in college basketball.
In a series of blows to the sports world, Alex Ovechkin finds his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record on hold, after sustaining a broken leg that sidelines him for four to six weeks.
Switching gears to motor racing, Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time at the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice, even as F1 and ESPN negotiate a new U.S. media rights deal.
From the NFL to the NBA, this week's sports lineup also includes Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge receiving MVP honors, Australia's Davis Cup success against the US, and an investigation into college basketball's point-shaving scandal.
