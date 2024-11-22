Lewis Hamilton's Las Vegas Resurgence: A Turnaround Tale

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton made a remarkable comeback during Thursday's practices at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, just two weeks after a disheartening race in Brazil. The Mercedes driver had voiced uncertainty about finishing the season following his struggles with car handling in Brazil, where he finished 10th.

"I didn't really want to come back," Hamilton admitted in Las Vegas, expressing his frustration over his performance at the Brazilian circuit. However, he's determined to end the season on a high before moving to Ferrari next year.

Hamilton led both practice sessions in Las Vegas, indicating a strong return to form. McLaren's Lando Norris and teammate George Russell followed closely in second practice, while Max Verstappen, the championship frontrunner, finished 17th. Hamilton and Russell secured the top two spots in the opening practice session, with Norris in third.

(With inputs from agencies.)