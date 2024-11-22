Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Las Vegas Resurgence: A Turnaround Tale

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, rebounded at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, leading both practice sessions just weeks after a disappointing outing in Brazil. Initially unsure about completing the season after his struggles, Hamilton is set to join Ferrari next year. His determination remains steadfast.

Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton made a remarkable comeback during Thursday's practices at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, just two weeks after a disheartening race in Brazil. The Mercedes driver had voiced uncertainty about finishing the season following his struggles with car handling in Brazil, where he finished 10th.

"I didn't really want to come back," Hamilton admitted in Las Vegas, expressing his frustration over his performance at the Brazilian circuit. However, he's determined to end the season on a high before moving to Ferrari next year.

Hamilton led both practice sessions in Las Vegas, indicating a strong return to form. McLaren's Lando Norris and teammate George Russell followed closely in second practice, while Max Verstappen, the championship frontrunner, finished 17th. Hamilton and Russell secured the top two spots in the opening practice session, with Norris in third.

(With inputs from agencies.)

