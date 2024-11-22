Left Menu

Indian Pacers Dominate as Australia Falters in First Test

India's pace trio, led by Jasprit Bumrah, dismantled the Australian batting lineup on the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, leaving the hosts at a precarious 67/7. Despite India's earlier struggles, the exceptional performance of Indian bowlers brought them back into contention.

The Indian pacers, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, turned the tide against Australia on the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth. Bumrah, along with Mohammed Siraj and the debutant Harshit Rana, unleashed a formidable attack that left the Aussies struggling at 67/7.

Earlier, India was wrapped up for a mere 150 runs, courtesy of Australia's striking bowling performance led by Josh Hazlewood. Despite this setback, India's bowlers, with Bumrah at the helm, responded emphatically by tearing through the Australian lineup.

At stumps, the Indian side had effectively countered the early collapse, with Bumrah claiming four crucial wickets. Australia's hopes rest on their lower order to mount a comeback as Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc remain at the crease facing an uphill battle on the second day.

