DRS Controversy Strikes in First Border-Gavaskar Test

The first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth was marred by controversy when India's opener KL Rahul was dismissed through the Decision Review System (DRS) just before lunch. The decision drew significant criticism as former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar questioned the evidence used, suggesting the need for more convincing visual proof.

Rahul, who was batting solidly on 26, was initially declared not out by the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough. However, Australia's review led to a Snicko spike suggesting a faint edge, convincing third umpire Richard Illingworth to overturn the decision, leaving India struggling at 47/4. Manjrekar argued that the technology failed to provide concrete evidence for such a crucial decision.

Australia's bowlers, including Josh Hazlewood with figures of 4/29, put India under pressure, though resistance from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant took India to 150. By the end of the day, India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah's 4/17, had reduced Australia to 67/7, marking a dramatic swing in the match's momentum.

