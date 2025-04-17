Left Menu

Germany Excludes Russian and Belarusian Ambassadors from WWII Anniversary Event

The German parliament decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to its special session commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War Two's end. The decision reflects Germany's unease over Russia's current actions in Ukraine and its historical role in defeating Nazi Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:44 IST
The German parliament has decided to exclude the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus from attending a special parliamentary session marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe. A spokesperson for the Bundestag announced this decision on Thursday, emphasizing Germany's current unease over Russia's role in recent geopolitical conflicts.

In a statement, the Bundestag spokesperson cited an assessment by the federal government as the basis for not extending invitations to the Russian Federation and Belarus, among others. The event, set to take place in the Bundestag's plenary chamber, will include representatives from other embassies alongside German lawmakers, as they commemorate the end of the war and Nazi Germany's atrocities.

Despite the absence of foreign guests, Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechayev was present at a commemorative event in the eastern town of Seelow, against the backdrop of a federal warning regarding Moscow's attempts to leverage anniversary events. Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry has interpreted Germany's guidance as an affront to the legacy of those who fought against Nazi forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

