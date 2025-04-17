Ukraine's Diplomatic Mission: Paris Talks Amidst Ceasefire Struggles

In a move reflective of escalating diplomatic tensions, top Ukrainian officials undertook a surprise visit to Paris on Thursday. Their mission: engaging European and U.S. counterparts to express disquiet over the Trump administration's perceived tilt towards Moscow and advocate for renewed ceasefire talks in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Despite previous efforts by Trump to mediate an agreement between Ukraine and Russia, tangible outcomes have been scarce. Kyiv and its allies ascribe the blame for recent ceasefire negotiation failures to Moscow, underscoring the urgent diplomatic push to sway U.S. policy further.

Accompanying discussions in Paris, U.S. and French delegates are also revisiting nuclear discussions with Iran. U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff lead talks aimed at reviving dialogue after Trump's withdrawal from a previous accord. A sense of cautious optimism persists despite the complexity of the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)