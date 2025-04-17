AIADMK's Solo Governance Vision for Tamil Nadu 2026
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami affirms forming a solo government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections if the NDA wins, dismissing coalition possibilities. The state, historically unaccustomed to coalition governments, will see AIADMK striving to continue its standalone governance tradition.
- Country:
- India
Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai confirmed that Edappadi K Palaniswami intends to form a government alone in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections, dismissing possibilities of a coalition government. Palaniswami's assertion comes amid speculations about a coalition within the NDA bloc.
Schemes of a coalition have been brushed aside by the AIADMK leader who highlighted Tamil Nadu's political legacy of predominantly single-party governments, referencing leaders like Rajagopalachari and Karunanidhi.
Clarifying earlier statements, Palaniswami noted that Union Minister Amit Shah didn't advocate for a coalition between AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu, and emphasized their alliance aims at a simple victory, not a shared governance model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heatwave Alert in Andhra Pradesh: 30 Mandals on High Temperature Watch
Spreading Awareness and Support for Autism: The Inspirational Journey of I Support Foundation
The Dangers of AI Companions: A Call for Enforceable Safety Standards
Towards 2035: Rwanda’s Agricultural Overhaul for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth
Rwanda's Economic Resilience Drives Strong Growth, Agricultural Modernization Key to Future