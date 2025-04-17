AIADMK's Solo Governance Vision for Tamil Nadu 2026

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai confirmed that Edappadi K Palaniswami intends to form a government alone in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections, dismissing possibilities of a coalition government. Palaniswami's assertion comes amid speculations about a coalition within the NDA bloc.

Schemes of a coalition have been brushed aside by the AIADMK leader who highlighted Tamil Nadu's political legacy of predominantly single-party governments, referencing leaders like Rajagopalachari and Karunanidhi.

Clarifying earlier statements, Palaniswami noted that Union Minister Amit Shah didn't advocate for a coalition between AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu, and emphasized their alliance aims at a simple victory, not a shared governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)