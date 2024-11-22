Left Menu

ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC Clash Promises Electrifying Action

The Indian Super League 2024-25 resumes after a break with Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC facing off. Both teams have started strong this season, with NorthEast United FC third in standings, and Punjab FC in sixth. The match highlights include Punjab's robust defense and NorthEast's impressive scoring record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:21 IST
The Indian Super League 2024-25 makes its much-anticipated return from an international hiatus with a thrilling showdown scheduled between Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC this Saturday. Both teams have demonstrated impressive form, and their encounter is eagerly awaited by fans.

In the current standings, NorthEast United FC holds the third position, accumulating 12 points with three victories and an equal number of draws in eight matches. Punjab FC, not far behind, is placed sixth, having won four out of their six games. Their robust performances this season have set high expectations among supporters.

A keen aspect of this matchup is Punjab FC's defense prowess, having conceded the fewest attempts in the league. Conversely, NorthEast United boasts a remarkable scoring efficiency, exceeding expectations with 19 goals in the campaign. Central to their success is Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who has made significant contributions with 11 goals and 4 assists in this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

