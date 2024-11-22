Premier League Tightens Financial Fairness Rules Amid City Legal Challenge

On Friday, Premier League clubs took a significant step toward financial fairness by voting to amend one of its core regulations. This decision follows a legal challenge from Manchester City, focusing on financial sustainability within the world's most popular soccer league. The vote aimed to subject shareholder loans to fair market value, a shift from previous practices where such loans could be offered with little to no interest.

The regulation aims to bolster the Profit and Sustainability Rules, ensuring clubs maintain financial discipline. The league emphasized that this move provides a robust mechanism to uphold financial stability and maintain competitive balance. At the heart of the decision were the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, regulating commercial transactions involving entities closely associated with club owners.

Manchester City, backed by Abu Dhabi, argued for the inclusion of shareholder loans in these rules after two of their commercial deals fell short of fair market value standards. Despite resistance from four clubs, including the reigning champions, the league secured a path toward greater financial integrity. Meanwhile, City continues to face over 100 charges of alleged financial breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)