USPL Season 3: Cricket Meets America with Global Stars

The United States Premier League's third season kicks off with cricket stars like Unmukt Chand and Rahkeem Cornwall leading six competitive franchises. The league promises exciting matchups and aims to elevate cricket's popularity in America, culminating in a grand finale on December 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:52 IST
USPL players (Photo: USPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Premier League (USPL) is set to unveil its third season with a star-studded lineup, featuring prominent players like Unmukt Chand, Saurabh Netravalkar, and West Indies' Dwayne Smith and Rahkeem Cornwall. The league commences on Friday at Florida's Broward County Stadium, showcasing six robust franchises: Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboy.

The opening day action begins with Carolina Eagles facing off against California Golden Eagles, followed by Maryland Mavericks clashing with Atlanta Blackcaps. Dwayne Smith brings his explosive batting skills to Maryland Mavericks, while all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall leads Atlanta Blackcaps as captain. New Jersey Titans are strengthened by the presence of Saurabh Netravalkar, a standout at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, while California Golden Eagles welcome former Indian U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand.

USPL founder and chairman Jaideep Singh expressed enthusiasm about the league, describing it as a cricket celebration combining global talent and local stars at the highest competitive level. Rahkeem Cornwall shared optimism for his team's performance, following their semi-final appearance last season. Fans are in for a treat with daily triple-header matchups leading to an eagerly awaited grand finale on December 1, except on key days like the opening and semi-finals. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

