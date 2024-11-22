Yogya Bhalla's Victory Fuels Olympic Golf Dream for India

Yogya Bhalla, a promising young golfer from India, has set her sights on Olympic triumphs following her victory at the 14th Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024. The tournament concluded with Bhalla seizing the winner's trophy, while Raza Kaur was named runner-up. The event took place at the prestigious Delhi Golf Club on Thursday.

Bhalla shared her aspirations with ANI, stating, "I'm really happy. I think it was my mind and Raza Kaur was the person who I was competing against in the tournament. The next big tournament is not in the line-up but my aim is to win the Olympics." Bhalla's journey from a golf enthusiast at the age of five to a national champion has been marked by seven years of intensive training at SEPTA Golf Course. Her success at this event, coupled with her achievements at the Indian Golf Union - Telangana Ladies' Amateur Championship, serves as an inspiration to peers.

Meanwhile, runner-up Raza Kaur reflected on her progress, expressing satisfaction despite not clinching the top spot. She attributed her improvement to the guidance of her father, Ranjeet Singh, a professional golfer and her personal coach. Kaur aims to become the first Indian Olympic gold medalist in golf, driven by her father's support and belief in her potential. The event was part of the World Amateur Golf Ranking system, highlighting its global significance in amateur golf.

