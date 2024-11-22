Left Menu

I-League Kicks Off Amid Broadcast Drama Resolution

The 18th I-League edition began after a last-minute deal resolved a broadcast dispute that almost stalled the tournament. Gokulam Kerala FC and Inter Kashi secured victories on the opening day. Clubs had demanded Sony Network's coverage, sharing half the broadcast costs to ensure proper telecast preparation.

  • Country:
  • India

The 18th edition of the I-League commenced as planned on Friday, following a late-night agreement resolving a broadcast standoff that had nearly brought the league to a standstill.

Gokulam Kerala FC celebrated a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Sreenidi Deccan in Hyderabad, while Inter Kashi defeated newly promoted SC Bengaluru with a 1-0 scoreline, courtesy of Edmund Lalrindika's decisive 72nd-minute goal in West Bengal's Kalyani.

Hours before kickoff, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and participating clubs resolved to use Sony Network for telecasts from the second round, with clubs agreeing to cover 50% of the broadcast cost. Initial matches are streamed via Shrachi Sports' OTT platform, pending final arrangements with Sony.

