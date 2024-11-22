Nitish Kumar Reddy's Debut Impact in Intense India-Australia Test

In an electrifying Test debut, young Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased his mettle by scoring a vital 41 off 59 deliveries in Perth, steering India to a total of 150 against Australia in the fierce Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash.

Reflecting on his innings, Reddy offered a modest assessment, describing it as a commendable start while lauding the effective leadership of stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, whose strategic acumen impressed the newcomer.

The young player's spirits were further heightened by Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir's motivational guidance, which emboldened him during the on-field challenges. The match saw India's bowlers retaliate effectively, leaving Australia reeling at 67/7, with Bumrah delivering a potent spell of 4/17.

