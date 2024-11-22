Nitish Kumar Reddy's Debut Impact in Intense India-Australia Test
Young cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy scores 41 on his debut against Australia, commending Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy. He shares insights into his performance and how Gautam Gambhir’s motivational advice inspired him. India struggled initially but fought back, ending the day with Australia at 67/7.
In an electrifying Test debut, young Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased his mettle by scoring a vital 41 off 59 deliveries in Perth, steering India to a total of 150 against Australia in the fierce Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash.
Reflecting on his innings, Reddy offered a modest assessment, describing it as a commendable start while lauding the effective leadership of stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, whose strategic acumen impressed the newcomer.
The young player's spirits were further heightened by Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir's motivational guidance, which emboldened him during the on-field challenges. The match saw India's bowlers retaliate effectively, leaving Australia reeling at 67/7, with Bumrah delivering a potent spell of 4/17.
(With inputs from agencies.)
