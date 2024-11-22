Azharuddin Returns as Northern Warriors Mentor in Abu Dhabi T10

Mohammad Azharuddin, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has once again taken up the mantle of mentorship for the Northern Warriors in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. The iconic batsman, who took part in 99 Test matches for India, has returned to the Warriors' ranks after a three-year hiatus as the franchise seeks its third trophy.

Under Azhar's expert guidance, the Warriors launched their season with a resounding victory, overpowering their opponents by seven wickets. Following the match, the 61-year-old lauded the progress of UAE players over the years and underscored the significance of seasoned cricket stars in nurturing budding talent. Azharuddin remarked on the importance of experienced players in the Abu Dhabi T10 to foster local talent, citing past camps held for UAE players that have yielded positive results.

Highlighting local talent, Azharuddin pointed out the impressive performance of Uzair Khan, who bowled effectively, and stressed the need for consistent training and competitive participation. He further advocated for the involvement of Indian talent as mentors and coaches in the league, suggesting this could significantly elevate UAE cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)