Azharuddin Returns as Northern Warriors Mentor in Abu Dhabi T10

Former Indian captain, Mohammad Azharuddin, rejoins Northern Warriors as mentor in Abu Dhabi T10, aiming to groom UAE talent. Warriors began the season with a decisive victory, showcasing the impact of veteran guidance. Azhar emphasizes the need for Indian players to aid UAE's cricket development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:38 IST
Mohammad Azharuddin. (Picture: Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Azharuddin, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has once again taken up the mantle of mentorship for the Northern Warriors in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. The iconic batsman, who took part in 99 Test matches for India, has returned to the Warriors' ranks after a three-year hiatus as the franchise seeks its third trophy.

Under Azhar's expert guidance, the Warriors launched their season with a resounding victory, overpowering their opponents by seven wickets. Following the match, the 61-year-old lauded the progress of UAE players over the years and underscored the significance of seasoned cricket stars in nurturing budding talent. Azharuddin remarked on the importance of experienced players in the Abu Dhabi T10 to foster local talent, citing past camps held for UAE players that have yielded positive results.

Highlighting local talent, Azharuddin pointed out the impressive performance of Uzair Khan, who bowled effectively, and stressed the need for consistent training and competitive participation. He further advocated for the involvement of Indian talent as mentors and coaches in the league, suggesting this could significantly elevate UAE cricket.

