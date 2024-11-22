Left Menu

Hong Kong Sixes 2024: Sri Lanka Crowned Champions as Format Revives

The fast-paced Hong Kong Sixes returned after a seven-year hiatus, with Sri Lanka emerging as champions in the 2024 edition. Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan applauded the organizers for reviving the tournament and highlighted its potential for opening up global opportunities for players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:38 IST
Nizakat Khan with Virat Kohli (Photo: Cricket Hong Kong). Image Credit: ANI
The Hong Kong Sixes thrilled cricket enthusiasts once again after a seven-year break, delivering high-octane matches with Sri Lanka clinching the championship title for the 2024 edition. Nizakat Khan of Hong Kong expressed his gratitude to Cricket Hong Kong for successfully hosting the event.

Nizakat, a key player born in Pakistan, believes this format presents significant opportunities for players to exhibit their skills at a professional level. He emphasized the potential return of the Hong Kong Blitz, stating it could serve as a prominent platform for franchise cricket.

The format's brisk pace motivates players to hone specific skills, such as batsmen focusing on long-range shots and bowlers refining slower deliveries and Yorkers. Nizakat is confident that the Sixes can gain international popularity given its concise three-day format and engaging nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

