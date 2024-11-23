Bumrah's Bowling Masterclass: India Seizes Early Lead Against Australia

On Day 2 of the opening Test match, India's Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated exceptional bowling prowess by securing his 11th five-wicket haul in the format, helping bundle out Australia for a paltry 104 before lunch.

Resuming the day at 67/7, Australia added just 37 more runs, with Mitchell Starc's 26 being the highlight of a largely lackluster innings. Bumrah, ably supported by young talents Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, delivered a commanding performance.

India, having been dismissed for 150 on Friday, now lead by 46 runs thanks to their brilliant bowling attack, offering them a vital edge at a crucial juncture of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)